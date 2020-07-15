Yvonne Renee Stahl, 26, of Glen Campbell, who is accused of indecently assaulting a 15-year-old Amish boy, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Punxsutawney-based state police were informed by Childline that it had received an allegation of suspected child abuse of an Amish male by Stahl.
On Oct. 30, state police interviewed Stahl at the Punxsutawney barracks and she admitted she had sexual relations with the teen on one occasion.
She said the boy was employed by her to take care of the horses on her property. She said it happened on one occasion in the fall of 2017 and she knew he was 15 years old at the time.
State police interviewed the victim on Feb. 24 and he confirmed the incident occurred at a residence along Dowler Highway in Burnside Township.
Stahl is charged with statutory sexual assault- 4-8 years older, a felony of the second degree; corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree; and indecent assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Stahl is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
She was represented by Michael Marshall of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.