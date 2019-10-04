Kayla Sue Wallace, 26, listed as from Blandburg, Reade Towship in Cambria County and Clearfield, who is accused of neglecting her four children and allowing them to live in filthy conditions, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 4, Clearfield Borough police responded to a residence on Turnpike Avenue for a welfare check. A neighbor said a three-year-old child was running around by herself in a residence unsupervised, and that her mother, Wallace, did this all the time.
Police arrived and attempted to make contact with Wallace but no one would answer the door.
Police knocked loudly on the door for 15 minutes to no avail. Police then contacted Children, Youth and Family Services to obtain contact information on Wallace. About five minutes later, Wallace answered the door.
Wallace appeared as though she had just woken up. She allowed police to come inside and they found garbage and filth throughout the residence, and the residence had a strong odor of feces, rotting food and garbage.
Wallace said she had four children. Police asked where her children are, she said they were in their bedroom. Police went to the door and asked the children to come out and one child responded that they were not wearing any clothing.
Police asked them to put on their clothes and come to the door. After a few minutes the door opened and police saw three children — two had no clothes on and the other was wearing a badly soiled diaper.
All of the children were dirty and appeared they hadn’t been bathed for several days.
Couch cushions, clothes and food were scattered on the floor of the bedroom and it appeared one child was sleeping on the floor.
Police contacted the children’s father who lives in Madera. Police asked him to come and take custody of the children. He said he could not, but said his parents would come pick up the children.
While they were waiting on the porch with a Cen Clear Caseworker, the caseworker asked the children if they had eaten and one of the children said they had made pancakes in the toaster. Police had observed a chair pushed against the counter in the kitchen and deduced this was the reason why.
Police determined Wallace had left the children unsupervised for a significant amount of time.
She is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children, all of which are felonies of the third degree. She is free on $1,000 unsecured bail. She is represented by Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell.