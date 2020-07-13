Sarah Yvonne Dunlap, 37, of Winburne, pleaded guilty to stealing $55,675 from the Winburne Vol. Fire Co. and was sentenced to serve 18 months to five years in SCI-Muncy by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Sentencing Court.
She pleaded guilty to theft by deception, three counts and access device fraud, three counts, all of which are felonies of the third degree. It was an open plea meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving the decision up to the presiding judge.
Fire Chief Harold David asked Ammerman to sentence Dunlap to jail, saying she put everyone in the fire company and the community at risk because they couldn’t purchase necessary equipment due to theft.
He also said her crimes have made fundraising more difficult for the fire company because people in the community fear the money would be stolen. Fortunately, the fire company did have insurance, which eventually covered the loss.
“I feel everyone should be held accountable for their actions,” David said.
David asked that she serve a minimum of three years in jail for her crime.
William Gaines spoke on Dunlap’s behalf and said he is a member of the fire company. He said she is truly sorry for what she did.
“She is just an all around good person who made a mistake,” Gaines said.
Her attorney, Kenneth Pennington of Clearfield, said Dunlap is very remorseful and sorry for what she did and has accepted responsibility for her actions by making an open plea of guilt.
He said she has no prior record and has for 17 years been employed as an EMT and has volunteered for numerous organizations.
Pennington also said she has three children at home ages 9, 11 and 16 — and asked for a low amount of jail so she could work to pay off the restitution and support her family.
He said the standard range for her offense is nine to 18 months and asked that it be on the lower side of that range.
Dunlap also spoke at the hearing.
“I do regret the decisions I have made,” Dunlap said. “And there really is no excuse for it.”
She asked for leniency on behalf of her children.
“You stole money from the fire company knowing that if you were caught there would be serious implications,” Ammerman said. “It seems your kids probably could count as victims as well.”
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked Ammerman to sentence Dunlap to a minimum of 18 months because Dunlap knew the implications of her actions, the large amount of money stolen, and the fact that she has yet made no effort to pay any of the money back.
In addition to the jail sentence, Ammerman ordered Dunlap to pay $55,675 in restitution to Glatfelter Claims Management Inc.
According to Clearfield-based state police, Dunlap had access to the company’s bank account and credit cards and allegedly stole the money from the fire company and used it for personal use between 2016-2018.
This isn’t the first time someone was caught stealing from the fire company.
In 2016, former fire company Treasurer Brittany Bell was accused of stealing $43,000 from the fire company from 2014-16. She accepted a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years probation and was ordered to pay restitution to the fire company. Dunlap was a member of the fire company at the time.