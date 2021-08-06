Elizabeth Kathryn Eles, 29, of Clearfield is facing child endangerment and related charges for an incident that occurred at a Clearfield restaurant.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 22 at 2:32 p.m. Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to Subway for a disturbance.
A customer reported that a woman came into the restaurant holding a small child. The customer said the woman was screaming and said she needed police.
Police arrived and found Eles in the corner, acting confused and erratic. First she said her house was on fire and later said her boyfriend was out to get her.
Eles spoke rapidly with a slurred speech. She was difficult to understand and was staggering as she stood, according to police.
She was holding a small child in her arms and was swaying back and forth, jittery while holding the child.
She said she ran to Subway holding the child. The child was only wearing light clothing with no jacket and was missing a sock despite it being approximately 35 degrees outside.
Eles’ purse, baby bag, blanket and jacket were laying on a table in the restaurant.
While speaking with Eles, police saw a syringe with a greenish black liquid inside sticking out of her purse.
Eles said the syringe had marijuana inside. On the floor next to her items, police found a marijuana vape pen on the floor.
Police took emergency custody of the child and contacted Children, Youth and Family Services who responded and took custody of the child.
Eles was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
Police were able to obtain surveillance video of Eles leaving her home on Clearfield Street. The video shows Eles near the sidewalk outside of her residence. She gets down on her knees and places the baby on the sidewalk.
She looks around, picks the baby up and places it in the grass.
Police obtained a search warrant for Eles medical records and discovered she tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
Police also learned that Eles had a safety plan with CYS where she was not to be alone with the child.
Earlier in the day on April 22, police had contact with Eles and the baby at 12:30 p.m. after she was caught trying to leave CVS with $246 worth of merchandise hidden in the baby stroller.
Eles is charged with endangering the welfare of children— felony of the second degree, recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the third degree, disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors, and public drunkenness, a summary offense.
Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for last Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris but it was continued until Aug. 20 before Senior Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins.
Eles was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.