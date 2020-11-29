Jayde Renate Huber, 32, of Altoona is facing numerous felony charges including homicide by vehicle as the result of a crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy last August.
Huber is charged by Clearfield-based state police with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the second degree; aggravated assault by vehicle and homicide by vehicle, and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed which are felonies of the third degree; and the summary offenses of driving with suspended license, careless driving and reckless driving.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Aug. 18, Clearfield-based state police reported that troopers were dispatched to Rolling Stone Road in Covington Township for a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, it was determined that the 31-year-old female driver of Altoona was traveling southbound on Rolling Stone Road when she lost control of her 2016 Ford Escape.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police say Huber was traveling too fast as she approached a curve when she went off the left side of the road and hit a pole before stopping in the northbound lane, facing west.
“Five seconds prior to crashing, Huber was traveling between 77 and 84 miles per hour,” the criminal complaint states.
Although the speed limit in that area is 55 mph, there is a sign warning motorists to slow down to 35 mph before reaching the curve.
The child was reportedly sitting in a booster seat directly behind the front driver’s seat. The boy was pronounced deceased prior to arriving at the hospital.
The complaint said Huber had a suspended driver’s license at the time of the crash.
The driver and two 10-year-old passengers, all of Altoona, were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for minor injuries.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Moshannon Valley EMS, Clearfield EMS and Karthaus ambulance services. Volunteer firefighters from Pine Glen, Winburne, Grassflat, Karthaus and Morris Township Vol. Fire Depts. also assisted on scene.