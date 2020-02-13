A Curwensville woman accused of illegally using an ATM card to steal money waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Tesia Amber Tkacik, 29, is charged with access device fraud and identity theft, both of which are felonies of the third degree and driving while license is suspended, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Sept. 3, Lawrence Township Police received a report from the victim who said someone made illegal withdrawals from her account of $500, $300 and $200.
She said she believed Tkacik had taken the money as she is one of two people who have access to her ATM card and her PIN number.
She also said Tkacik had threatened to ruin her after their breakup.
Police obtained photographs from First Commonwealth Bank showing Tkacik at the ATM at the time of the transactions. The photographs also show that she had driven to the ATM and her license had been suspended for a DUI.
She was incarcerated on Feb. 4 in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail, which was lowered to $25,000 unsecured bail yesterday and she was released.
She was represented by Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell.