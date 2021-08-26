Jennifer Lynn Cupp, 31, of Glen Richey, who is accused of smuggling drugs into the Clearfield County Jail, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris at Centralized Court on Wednesday.
Cupp is charged with contraband/controlled substance, and possession of contraband/controlled substance — each of which are felonies of the second degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — each are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 16, Lawrence Township Police responded to the Clearfield County Jail after jail officials notified police that an inmate was in possession of a controlled substance.
An inmate told a corrections officer that Cupp was in possession of Subutex/Buprenorphine.
Cupp was searched and a squeaky toy containing a large amount of suspected Buprenorphine was found in her waist band.
Inmates in Cupp’s cellblock were drug tested and Cupp and two other inmates tested positive for Buprenorphine.
Cupp was interviewed by police and she admitted to bringing a 90-day supply of Buprenorphine into the jail on Aug. 10, by hiding it in a body cavity.
She said she crushed the pills and placed the powder in the squeaker toy before coming to the jail to serve her sentence.
She said she brought the drugs into the jail to keep from getting sick from withdrawal. She denied providing the drug to other inmates.
Police spoke to the other two inmates who tested positive and one said she received the Buprenorphine from Cupp and the other said they received the Buprenorphine from an inmate who received it from Cupp.
Cupp is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
She was represented by court appointed attorney Daniel Nelson; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.