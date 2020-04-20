Kelce Dawn Struble, 32, of West Decatur was sentenced to SCI-Muncy by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Special Revocation Court for allegedly attempting to fake a urine drug test.
Struble was on probation for a 2018 conviction of theft by deception. Ammerman revoked her probation and re-sentenced her to serve one to four years in SCI-Muncy after Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers reported Struble is facing new charges for allegedly faking a urine drug test.
Sayers also produced the criminal complaint filed by the Clearfield Borough Police Department.
According to the complaint, on April 1, Struble was at the courthouse for a custody issue when Ammerman ordered her to be drug tested.
She was brought back to the testing room in the courthouse but she didn’t produce a sample for a long period of time.
The probation officer then saw her dip the urine cup into the toilet and tried to pass it off as her urine.
The probation officer told her she saw her do it and again asked her to provide a urine sample.
But Struble again dipped the cup in the toilet and tried to pass it off as her urine.
She was asked a third time to provide a urine sample. This time she actually produced a urine sample and it tested positive for methamphetamine and MDMA.
Clearfield Borough Police Department has charged her with furnishing drug free urine, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Yesterday, Struble denied using drugs and said the drug test was a false positive and had asked the probation department take her to the hospital for a blood test. She said she has a good job and wants to get back to her children.
“I begged them to give me a blood test,” Struble said.
Struble participated in the hearing via video-teleconferencing. Defendants are not allowed to appear in person due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Struble’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield, asked the judge to consider Struble had served 120 days in Centre County for a charge that was later dropped.
However, Ammerman said those 120 days she served in jail were because Struble tried to fake a urine test in Blair County but was caught and she later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Ammerman said he is sending Struble to state prison because he doesn’t believe she is amenable to county supervision. He also said he cut Struble a break when she was brought in on a probation violation last November, but he warned her that another violation would result in her being sent to state prison.