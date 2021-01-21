Kennita Ann Sones, 35, of Morrisdale, who is accused of burglarizing a local church, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris on Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Sones is charged with burglary and criminal trespass, both felonies of the second degree; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and disorderly conduct, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 8, Clearfield-based state police responded to a burglary at the Greater Shawville Parish Building.
A witness reported he had entered the building and discovered a female was inside.
Upon arrival, troopers found Sones inside the building writing on some paper. An open bag of potato chips and potato chips were scattered on the floor. An empty can of Mountain Dew and an empty box of band aids were also on the floor.
There was also an open CPR mask that could no longer be used. The front door frame of the building was also damaged.
The potato chips, the band aids, and the CPR mask were owned by the parish.
Sones refused to give her name or answer any questions. She was placed under arrest but Sones resisted and tried to pull away and kicked a trooper on the back of the left knee.
Sones remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail.
Sones was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.