Kristen McBride, 37, of Clearfield, who is charged with burglary and related offenses, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 20 Lawrence Township police responded to Weaver Street for a report of an unwanted person.
The victim reported she was at home with her boyfriend when she heard someone knock on her door. She partially opened the door when a woman carrying a walking stick pushed her way inside.
They told her to leave repeatedly but the female appeared incoherent and was talking about God and how they were being unfaithful. Eventually the female did leave and the victims gave a description of the female.
Clearfield Borough police was asked to respond as well. While police were talking with the victims, they received another call from a residence on Weaver Street reporting a similar incident.
The second victims said a female had knocked on the door and pushed her way inside. Police responded to the residence and found McBride inside. McBride repeatedly said she was there to talk to one of the male residents of the home because he was her friend, but all of the residents in the home said they didn’t know McBride.
Police told McBride she had to leave but she refused. Police had to physically remove McBride from the residence and McBride struggled with them throughout. When police tried to put her in the patrol car, she refused to put her feet inside and stood up. Police warned her that she would be charged with resisting arrest if she did not comply, but she continued to resist arrest.
Police then physically placed her in the patrol car and transported her to the Clearfield County Jail. The police officers also reported they could smell marijuana and alcohol on McBride’s breath.
McBride allegedly told one of the victims she was an alien and was going to cut the female victim’s head off with a pick ax, referring to her walking stick.
McBride’s attorney, Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office, asked Judge Glass to release McBride on supervised bail. He argued that if one assumes the affidavit of probable cause is true, it appears that this incident was the result of intoxication, and supervised bail would allow the county to keep an eye on her and make sure she doesn’t consume any controlled substances.
Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab said she was opposed to supervised bail, saying McBride poses a threat to the public and herself regardless if the cause of the incident was intoxication or a mental health issue.
Pentz said he would not be opposed to McBride receiving a mental health assessment and said if she has any, she would receive better treatment outside of jail.
Glass said McBride was in poor condition when she was brought before him for preliminary arraignment and said she was claiming to be a deity. But Glass said he would lower bail from $50,000 monetary to $5,000 monetary to give her a chance of posting bail.
McBride is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass-break into structure, a felony of the second degree; terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault, and resisting arrest, misdemeanors of the second degree; disorderly conduct, misdemeanor of the third degree; harassment and public drunkenness, both of which are summary offenses.
As of yesterday afternoon, McBride has not posted bail and remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.