Jessica Rae Kyler, 36, of Winburne, was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry for her role in a plan to smuggle drugs into the Clearfield County Jail through a hole in the jail wall Tuesday at sentencing court.
Kyler smuggled drugs to her husband, Eric Kyler, 42, of Clearfield who was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail after his arrest on drug charges.
Jessica Kyler pleaded guilty to contraband/controlled substance to inmate, a felony of the second degree and was sentenced to 11.5 months to 23 months in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation; criminal conspiracy-contraband/controlled substance to inmate, felony of the second degree, $100 fine plus costs, three years concurrent probation; criminal use of a communication facility, felony of the third degree, $100 fine plus costs, three years concurrent probation.
According to previous articles in The Progress, on Feb. 26, CCJ Warden Gregory Collins reported Kyler and and several other inmates conspired with Jessica Kyler to smuggle the prescription drug Seroquel through a hole in the wall at the jail. Surveillance video at the jail showed a woman who appeared to be Jessica Kyler arriving at the jail and approaching the wall where the hole is located.
There are also recorded phone conversations between Jessica and Eric Kyler and they could be heard discussing how to get the drugs through the hole and eventually how they were successful in smuggling the prescription medication Seroquel into the jail using the hole.
However, the contraband had become stuck in the hole. Jessica Kyler then left and retrieved a screwdriver and a hanger to push the items through the wall.
Eric Kyler pleaded guilty earlier this month to criminal conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both of which are ungraded felonies; contraband-controlled substance, criminal conspiracy-contraband controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and was sentenced to a total of 66 months to 14 years in state prison.