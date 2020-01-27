Sarah Yvonne Dunlap, 37, of Winburne, who is accused of stealing $52,000 from the Winburne Vol. Fire Co., waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Dunlap is charged with three counts of theft by deception and three counts of access device fraud, all of which are felonies of the third degree.
According to Clearfield-based State Police, Dunlap had access to the company’s bank account and credit cards and allegedly stole $52,000 from the fire company and used it for personal use between 2016-2018.
Dunlap is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth, no attorney was listed as representing Dunlap.
This isn’t the first time someone was caught stealing from the fire company.
In 2016, former fire company Treasurer Brittany Bell was accused of stealing $43,000 from the fire company from 2014-16. She accepted a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years probation and was ordered to pay restitution to the fire company.