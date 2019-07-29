Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of July 29.
Shaw identified the Fugitive as Robert Lutz, 32, of Maple Street, Winburne.
Shaw stated that Lutz is wanted for failure to appear at a preliminary hearing held on May 29, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On April 26, Clearfield-based State Police Trooper Matthew Gordon filed a criminal complaint charging Lutz with flight to avoid apprehension, M2; and registration and certificate of title required, S.
An affidavit of probable cause filed by Gordon states that on April 3, while following a vehicle, police determined that the vehicle’s registration was expired and the owner had multiple warrants. At that time, a traffic stop was conducted and the officer made contact with the operator, identified as Lutz. Upon returning to his patrol vehicle to confirm the warrants, Lutz fled the scene and was unable to be apprehended.
On May 29, Lutz failed to appear for a preliminary hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Lutz is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of Lutz’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”