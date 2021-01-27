A Winburne man who is accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing a firearm waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Joseph K. Gregory, 28, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, which are felonies of the second degree; theft from a motor vehicle, misdemeanor of the first degree, two counts; defiant trespass and disorderly conduct, misdemeanors of the third degree; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 18, the victim called the Clearfield Borough Police to report a male was breaking into his truck that was outside his residence on Clearfield Street.
Police responded and found Gregory passed out inside the victim’s truck.
He appeared to be under the influence and he had a white substance on the outside of his mouth.
Found inside his pockets was a loaded revolver that belonged to the victim, a red straw, and a pill container containing four Xanax bars.
The victim reported he was taking a shower at approximately 9:45 a.m. when his daughter informed him that someone had come to the door and asked to come inside to use the phone. He said he was hypothermic and needed to get warm.
She told him no and the male left.
The male victim said he got dressed and came downstairs and saw a male going through his truck and told the police he keeps his revolver in the truck.
The firearm is worth approximately $600.
Gregory is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.