A Williamsport man who led police on a high speed chase withdrew his guilty plea yesterday at sentencing court. Last May, Shawn Christopher Shipton Jr., 28, is accused of leading police on a high speed chase through Clearfield.
He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one of which is a felony of the first degree, the other two are felonies of the second degree.
He is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, a felony of the third degree; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both are misdemeanors of the second degree; accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, a misdemeanor of the third degree and 13 traffic violations.
Assistant district Attorney Jendi Schwab told Judge Paul Cherry that Shipton agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree, fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering another person an accidents involving attended vehicle or property and would serve a minimum of 18 months in prison.
The presiding judge sets the maximum sentence and whether the defendant serves the sentence in state or county prison, but with an 18-month minimum sentence, it is likely this would have been a state prison sentence.
However, Schwab said she was informed by Shipton’s attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office prior to court yesterday morning that his client wished to withdraw the plea and was planning to take the case to trial.
Cherry agreed to allow Shipton to withdraw the plea and reminded Schwab of the court’s policy on any future plea agreements between the commonwealth and Shipton. The court often requires any subsequent plea agreements with the defendant to have a higher degree of punishment than the original plea that was withdrawn by the defendant.
According to police on May 11, at 7:50 p.m. that evening, Clearfield-based state police attempted to stop a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire on Interstate 80 near mile marker 118 eastbound in Lawrence Township.
However, the vehicle failed to stop. It exited the highway at exit 120 and the officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle. The suspect was later located by two units from the Lawrence Township Police Department.
During the pursuit the suspect vehicle struck a Lawrence Township Police vehicle and continued to flee.
During the pursuit, a Lawrence Township police vehicle was involved in a crash with an unrelated vehicle and the operator of the civilian vehicle was injured.
The pursuit lasted several miles through Lawrence Township, Clearfield Borough and Bradford Township. The chase ended on Independent Road in Bradford Township. The roadway is a dead end road and the suspect’s vehicle overturned onto its driver’s side. The two suspects then fled on foot.
The suspects were identified as Shawn Christopher Shipton, 28, of Williamsport and Stephanie Dempsey. Shipton contacted state police by telephone at the Sapp Bros. truck stop on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway.
He was arrested and interviewed at the state police barracks. Initially, both suspects claimed they were traveling on I-80 when they stopped to rest and were car-jacked. However, Shipton eventually admitted that he was driving the vehicle. He was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Shipton said he fled because he is on state parole and didn’t want to go back to state prison for a speeding violation and driving with a suspended license.
Shipton is currently incarcerated in SCI-Rockview for a sentence from Lycoming County. He participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing.