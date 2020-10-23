A West Decatur woman who was caught with drugs while on probation was sent to jail by Judge Paul Cherry at Revocation Court Monday.
Julie Loraine Mesmer, 38, is on probation for a 2019 conviction for bad checks.
According to Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross III, Mesmer violated her probation by failing to report to her probation officer as directed, failing to comply with all laws and failing to refrain from the use/possession of controlled substances or drug paraphernalia. Cross said new charges were filed against her on Sept. 2 and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.
She has been charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors, according to court documents.
Her attorney — Steven Johnston of the Public Defender’s Office — said they are waiving the reading of the complaint and Mesmer is admitting to the violation.
Cherry warned Johnston that his client needs to report to her probation officer or she could be headed to state prison.
“If she doesn’t report again, you know where she’s headed,” Cherry said to Johnston. “She could be on that yellow brick road to a place called SCI-Muncy.”
Cherry revoked her probation and re-sentenced her to serve a minimum of 60 days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail.