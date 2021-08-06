A West Decatur woman has been charged with theft and burglary charges after breaking into a Boggs Township residence.
Bambi Lynn Bumbarger, 44, is charged with burglary, felony of the first degree; criminal trespass-break into structure, felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor of the first degree and criminal mischief, misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 2, Trp. Nicholas Rickerson responded to a report of ATV’s driving on the roadway in the area of Church Street.
Upon arrival he spoke to a witness who said he saw an ATV drive past his home traveling in the direction of his neighbor’s residence.
The witness said he then went to his neighbor’s house and saw Bumbarger was inside the residence and appeared to be under the influence. He told her she had to leave. Eventually, he said she did leave and return home.
Rickerson went to the residence and observed soil and plants on the floor. The victim said it was not that way when he left.
The victim also reported his cell phone and two bank cards were missing and two laptop computers were damaged.
Rickerson interviewed Bumbarger at her residence and she admitted to entering the residence.
The total loss of the stolen items was $380 and damage to the computers and plants was $1,115.
Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for last Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass but it was continued until Oct. 20.