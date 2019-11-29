Justin Marshall Hubler, 34, of West Decatur, who is accused of leading police on a high speed chase and possession of methamphetamine, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass on Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Hubler is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, a felony of the third degree; possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI, all three of which are ungraded misdemeanors; and numerous summary traffic violations.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 11 at 12:44 a.m. State Police Trooper Derek Southern was on patrol on Blackburn Road when he observed a Subaru sedan leave a residence that has a history of burglaries.
Southern turned his vehicle around and the suspect vehicle began to flee at a high rate of speed on Blackburn Road in excess of 75 mph in a 55 mph speed limit zone.
The vehicle turned onto Lamison Road and onto an ATV path. Southern found the vehicle locked in a wooded location with the driver absent. Marshall was found hiding in the woods nearby.
Hubler said he fled because he had warrants out for his arrest. He also said he had some methamphetamine in his vehicle for personal use and admitted to using methamphetamine about three hours prior.
Hubler was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw but the hospital was unable to obtain a sample because of poor vein anatomy.
Hubler was then incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail on the warrants.
He remains incarcerated in CCJ in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Hubler was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.