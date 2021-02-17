Brian Douglas Stone, 41, of West Decatur, who is accused of raping and molesting a young girl for several years, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 27 the victim reported to a school official that she was being sexually assaulted by Stone. The school then made all of the appropriate reporting contacts including Children, Youth and Family Services.
On Jan. 28 the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield. During the interview the victim said the assaults began when she was seven or eight years old.
She said the assaults would occur every night but as she got older it would happen once a month or so.
She said he would promise not to do it again but the assaults continued.
When she was 11 or 12 the defendant would assault her and she would cry, but he would force her to perform sexual acts on him.
The victim said the assaults occurred in Boggs Township.
Clearfield-based state police have charged Stone with rape, a felony of the first degree, 25 counts of aggravated indecent assault, a felony of the second degree; and 24 counts of indecent assault.
Stone is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Stone was represented by attorney Marc A. Decker of State College.
The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.