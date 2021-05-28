David J. Weitoish Jr., 43, of Ocala, Fla., was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry for recording the indecent assault of a dog, Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Weitoish pleaded guilty to unlawful dissemination of intimate image, a misdemeanor of the second degree and was sentenced to a minimum of five months and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said the sentence is in the aggravated range because the grading was negotiated down from a misdemeanor of the first degree and “the nature of the offense.”
Weitoish was also fined $250 plus costs, prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
He is also prohibited from having any contact with Kristie Lynn Chau, 34, of Philipsburg.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Jan. 30, 2019 state police received a report of a video of Chau performing a lewd act with a dog.
Police interviewed a witness who said in August 2019 she received a video and picture of Chau and the dog from Weitoish.
The witness said Weitoish sent it to Chau’s family after Chau broke up with him.
Chau was interviewed later that day at the PSP Clearfield barracks. She admitted it was her in the video and picture and said it occurred sometime in 2018. She said it was Weitoish who recorded her and took her picture with the dog and saved them onto his phone.
She said he then sent the video to his family after she broke up with him.
Chau has also been charged in the case but it has yet to be resolved.