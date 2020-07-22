A bench warrant was issued for Kelvin Nathaniel Miller, 23, of Youngstown, Ohio after he failed to appear at his preliminary hearing yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Miller allegedly passed counterfeit $50 bills at the Dollar General and the Puff Super Value stores located at the Clearfield Mall.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 27, Miller entered Dollar General and purchased a small bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch creal that cost $1 and used a $50 counterfeit bill to pay for it.
When store officials were talking to Lawrence Township police, an employee of Cricket Wireless came over said he heard something similar had happened at the Puff Super Value store. Police spoke to the cashier at the Puff Super Value store who said a male attempted to purchase a $1 cigar using a $50 bill. However, the cashier recognized the bill as counterfeit and refused the transaction. The male then paid for the cigar using a $1 bill.
Police obtained surveillance video from both stores.
A state trooper from Rockview-based state police contacted the Lawrence Township Police Department and informed them that they believe they have the suspect’s brother in custody for passing a large number of counterfeit $50 bills and provided a copy of a fake bill. This was compared with the one passed at Dollar General and it was discovered they had the same serial number.
After viewing Miller’s driver’s license photo, a Lawrence Township Police officer was able to identify Miller as the person in the surveillance video from Puff Super Value.
Miller is charged with forgery, a felony of the second degree; and theft by deception-false impression, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
The preliminary hearing was held in absentia before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling, who bound all charges over to court.