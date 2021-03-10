Chet Robert Shively, 39, of Clearfield, who is accused of stealing more than $6,000 from an ATM card, had a bench warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
The hearing was held in absentia and Glass bound over all charges to commonwealth court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 19, state police met with the victim who said he discovered someone stole $6,049 from his bank account and provided Mills with his bank statements.
Police reviewed surveillance video at the various stores where the victim’s ATM card was used at, and it was discovered that Shively was using the card.
Video surveillance also showed Shively drove to the Snappy’s store in Curwensville to use the ATM card despite having a suspended driver’s license for DUI. Shively has four previous citations for driving with a suspended license-DUI related.
Shively is charged with access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, all three of which are felonies of the third degree; and driving with a suspended license-DUI related, third or subsequent violation, a misdemeanor of the third degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in Penn Township, according to court documents.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearing.