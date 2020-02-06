Karl Hardy Palmer, 54, of Cherry Tree, who is accused of performing a lewd act in public, had a bench warrant request issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for his preliminary hearing yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 29, at 5:45 p.m., a motorist was driving in Burnside Township when he saw Palmer in front of his garage at 4365 Patchin Hwy., exposing himself to traffic.
About 15 minutes later, a female motorist reported she saw Palmer at the same location performing a lewd act on himself.
Palmer is charged with indecent exposure, misdemeanor of the second degree, two counts and open lewdness, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
The preliminary hearing was held in absentia before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland and all charges were bound over to court.