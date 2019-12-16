Lawrence Township Police arrested two people who allegedly intended to deliver methamphetamine — and already had warrants out for their arrest.
On Dec. 14, police were dispatched to 32 Ester Lane for a report of two wanted persons through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Police along with members of Clearfield Borough Police made contact with Amy Krause, 40, and Ray Morgan, 28 in a mobile home.
According to the police report, after securing the trailer, officers found a .380 handgun and a large amount of crystal methamphetamine as well as hundreds of baggies for delivery located in the bedroom where the two were staying.
Both individuals were taken to Clearfield County Jail in lieu of their warrants.
Charges of possession with intent to deliver and felons not to possess a firearm will be filed.