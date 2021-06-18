At day four of the Kimberly Sue Williams murder trial, the jury heard from the victim’s therapist and watched the video of the Williams’ interview with the state police.
Williams, 48, of Morrisdale is accused of shooting to death her disabled husband, Ronald Williams 49, on March 14, 2019. Ronald Williams was shot in the head with a .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol. The commonwealth contends she shot him to receive $800,000 in inheritance, while Kimberly Williams’ attorney Steven P. Trialonas of State College is arguing it was suicide.
Ronald Williams had a stroke in 2013 that left him quadriplegic and only had limited use of his right arm. The Williams’ received a $3 million settlement from a hospital. After attorney fees and costs, about $1.4 million was left which was placed in a trust for Ronald Williams’ medical care, according to testimony at trial. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers is arguing Kimberly Williams killed her husband to inherit what’s left in the trust account.
She is charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Akinola Mobolagi testified that he used to live in the area and treated Ronald Williams between December 2018 and February 2019. He said Ronald Williams suffered from bi-polar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety.
He said for the bi-polar disorder, Ronald Williams often suffered from depression but sometimes would be manic. For the OCD, he said he was afraid of dying and had persistent thoughts about the fear of death.
During cross examination by Sayers, Mobolagi also said Ronald Williams did not have thoughts of suicide and he believed him. Under re-direct by Trialonas, Mobolagi said sometimes patients will lie about having suicidal thoughts so they don’t get committed to an institution.
Mobolagi testified via video teleconferencing as he now lives in Panama and he was a witness for the defense. He testified out or order due to scheduling conflicts. Usually defense witnesses aren’t called until the prosecution is finished with its case.
When Trp. David Patrick, criminal investigator was on the stand, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza played the video of the two and a half-hour interview Kimberly Williams had with the state police at the Clearfield Barracks late on March 14, 2019 and into the morning of March 15, 2019.
During the interview, Kimberly Williams was often crying and emotional. She said her husband was often abusive towards her and had considered leaving him even before his stroke. She said she long thought that he would kill her and then kill himself.
After his stroke she said she was his primary caregiver and he required round the clock care.
A few months before the incident she told him that if he didn’t treat her better she would leave him and put him in a nursing home. She said he was nice for a while but he became abusive again.
On the day of his death, she said she told him she had enough and was leaving him and she was going to put him in a nursing home. She said he became angry and pointed a gun at her. She said this isn’t the first time he has done this and she ignored him and started to get dressed to leave. When she walked behind the bed to get her pants, Ronald Williams said “goodbye” and shot himself in the head. She said her husband often talked about committing suicide.
She also admitted during the interview to having an affair with a man named Terry Carter and said she was in love with him.
At one point during the interview Kimberly Williams said “I didn’t kill him for the money.”
Patrick said this statement was telling and accused her of killing her husband because that is the only way to get the money out of the trust fund and all the money would be gone if Ronald Williams were put in a nursing home.
Kimberly Williams then became very emotional and began crying.
“I never hurt my husband,” Williams said repeatedly.
The trial will continue on Monday. After meeting with the lawyers, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman informed the jury that it is likely the trial will last one day longer than expected and wouldn’t end until Thursday. He said he will ask the jurors on Monday to see if any of them have scheduling conflicts and they would go from there.