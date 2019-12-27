Lawrence Township Police are investigating the theft of a silver 2007 Jeep Liberty that occurred sometime on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
According to the police report, the vehicle — which belongs to Willis Gill, 71 — was taken from a residence in the 1200-block of Martin Street Extension and Boyce Road.
The silver/aluminum 2007 Jeep Liberty has an American flag license plate on the rear of the vehicle and a license plate on the front of it that states “sucking gas and hauling (expletive)”. Its license plate is GJD-8272.
Anyone with information or sightings of the vehicle is asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department at 765-1647 or 765-1533.