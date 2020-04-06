Two women are facing criminal charges after allegedly being found with drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday. A one-year-old child was in the vehicle with the women.
Lawrence Township Police conducted a traffic stop at 1:19 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Riverview Road and Indian Road. The vehicle had been observed crossing the center line three times.
The driver, Christina Hepfer, 48, of Clearfield, and her passenger, Jacqueline Smith, 44, of Curwensville, were discovered to have active warrants through both Lawrence Township Police Dept. and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
A one-year-old child was also in a car seat in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.
Both Hepfer and Smith were taken into custody and upon search, drug paraphernalia was found on Smith and inside of the vehicle. Upon further search of the vehicle, methamphetamine was discovered in Hepfer’s purse.
Clearfield Borough Police assisted in transporting Smith to Clearfield County Jail where she was housed on her warrant. The child was released to her mother who had arrived on scene.
The vehicle was towed and Hepfer was also transported to Clearfield County Jail where she was housed on her warrant. Charges are pending.