RIDGWAY — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information regarding the 1987 shooting death of Ridgway resident Paul Michael “Mickey” Buck.
Buck, who normally worked the day shift, had just completed an evening shift of work when he was shot to death in the parking lot of Motion Control Industries, East Gillis Avenue, Ridgway, on Aug. 20, 1987. No one has ever been charged in this crime.
The case has remained active for almost 34 years and police hope that someone may have information that can solve the crime and bring closure to Buck’s surviving family members.
Individuals with information about this homicide can contact the Pennsylvania State Police directly by calling (814) 776-6136, or anonymously by calling Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS.