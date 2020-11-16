The trial of John L. Irwin, 37, of Clearfield, who is accused of drug trafficking and drugs and possessing an illegal firearm got underway before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday.
Irwin is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor
In his opening statements Senior Deputy District Attorney David Gorman said in January of 2018 Irwin had absconded when failed to report as required to his state parole officers. His parole officers began searching for Irwin and on Jan. 14 they received a tip that he was residing at a residence on Hill Street.
Two state parole agents and two Lawrence Township police officers responded to the residence and found Irwin upstairs in a bedroom with Allen Erksine, Amber Johnson, and Johnson’s one-year-old child .
Also found inside the room was found suspected crystal methamphetamine, heroin, unknown pills, mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, hypodermic needles, cell phones and $2,300 in cash. They also found a .25 caliber handgun with its serial number scratched off.
When interviewed Irwin, he admitted all the items belonged to him.
“John Irwin was the only one to declare that all the evidence was his and his alone,” Gorman said.
In his opening statements Irwin’s court appointed attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg argued that the drugs didn’t belong to Irwin and said Irwin wasn’t in the room during the search and didn’t know what they found when he admitted the items were his.
The arresting officer Craig Kanour of the Lawrence Township Police Department testified he was asked to provide backup for state parole when they went to the Hill Street residence looking for Irwin.
When the parole officers found Irwin upstairs they asked him to come inside. Kanour testified that he went upstairs to the bedroom and detailed where the various drugs and paraphernalia and the gun was found.
He said there were 29 baggies of heroin found in the room. He also said they found a notebook with names and dollar amounts next to them often called an “owe sheet” by drug dealers detailing how much their customers owe them. He said Irwin’s name does not appear anywhere in the notebook, but said the name “Bucky” which is Erksine’s nickname does appear in the notebook.
An undercover agent with the state Attorney General’s office testified that the amount and variety of drugs found in the room points to Irwin being a drug dealer and not just a drug user. He said most drug users have a drug that they prefer and they tend to only have small amounts at any one time.
And the fact that his name doesn’t appear on the owe sheet suggests he wasn’t a customer and the fact that Erksine’s nickname does appear in the owe sheet rules out him as being the drug dealer and because he and Johnson were a couple, it is unlikely she is either.
The trial is scheduled to last through Wednesday.