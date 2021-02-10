Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced yesterday that the trial dates have been set for the Chase Anderson murder case — and he will not be seeking the death penalty against Denny Bailey, 41, of Woodland, who is accused of murdering the Curwensville teen.
On Aug. 14, 2017, Bailey and Kenja Kasheem Tew, 22, of Glen Richey, are accused of luring Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville, into a wooded area in Pike Township under the false pretense of an illicit drug pickup and stabbing him to death. Anderson’s body was then allegedly burned before the two fled the scene and returned to the home in Woodland that Bailey shared with Chantell R. Demi, 27, who allegedly then helped dispose of the murder weapons.
Bailey is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail without bail.
“It has been over three years since this crime was committed and with the death penalty on the table, we are at least another year and a half from having a trial,” Sayers said. “This decision will finally move the case forward and hopefully bring the family closer to getting some closure.”
Sayers also announced that the trial has been set for Oct. 26 to Nov. 5 before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. If Bailey is convicted of criminal homicide-murder in the first degree, Sayers said Bailey would be looking at life in prison without parole.
The case would take significantly longer if it were a death penalty case, Sayers said, because the defense would be allowed to bring in expert witnesses to testify on his behalf during the capital phase of the case.
Sayers said he decided against seeking the death penalty after extensive discussions with the Anderson family and the state police.
“They agreed it was time to move forward, Sayers said. “Their biggest concern that he spends the rest of his life in jail.”
Sayers said it was a difficult decision for the family to make.
“They do want to move forward and with this lingering out there it is hard for them to get closure,” Sayers said.
He said in Pennsylvania, the death penalty has little teeth because only three people were executed since 1976 and the defendants in those three cases had given up their appeals and were essentially “volunteers” for the death penalty.
Sayers said it would have been extremely expensive to prosecute the case if the death penalty were on the table because the county is paying the cost of Bailey’s defense, and he would be entitled to two attorneys. The county would have to foot the bill for the defense’s expert witnesses and his numerous appeals.
“These expert witnesses are expensive to say the least,” Sayers said
Sayers said the county has already spent in excess of $100,000 in prosecuting the case and if the county pursued the death penalty it would probably cost the county in excess of $2 million, over a couple of decades for the trial, retrials and appeals with little chance of Bailey ever being executed.
As district attorney, Sayers said he must seek justice while being a steward of the county’s resources.
Additionally, in the past, death row inmates would be kept in confinement in excess of 23.5 hours per day and were given limited privileges, Sayers said. But starting in 2019 as a result of a lawsuit by the ACLU, death penalty inmates are essentially treated the same as general population inmates and are given 42 hours a week recreation time, not including group and therapy sessions that would take them out of their cells.
“There is basically no teeth to being on death row — they are basically general population now,” Sayers said.
Lt. Christopher Neal, Troop C crime section commander, said the case required extensive police work on the part of the state police.
He said Sayers consulted with the state police and the family before making the decision to not seek the death penalty.
“We fully support this decision,” Neal said.
Sayers said Tew and Demi are also facing charges for their roles in the crime but their attorneys have decided to wait until the Bailey trial is completed, Sayers said.
Bailey is charged with with criminal homicide, kidnap to inflict injury/terror; aggravated assault; criminal conspiracy-criminal homicide; criminal conspiracy-aggravated assault; criminal conspiracy kidnap to inflict injury/terror; aggravated assault; tamper with/fabricate evidence; abuse of a corpse; two counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.