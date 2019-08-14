The trial of a Frenchville man accused of possessing thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography got underway yesterday before Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.Dennis Paul Hudgens, 62, is charged with 50 counts each of possession of child pornography and criminal conspiracy-possession of child pornography. each of which are felonies of the third degree.
In his opening statements, Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. said Hudgens was found with an SD card and containing 4,500 images and 650 videos of child pornography in his possession, as well as a computer containing more images and video.
Hudgen’s attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, said his client asserts that his friend, Anthony James Terrizzi, 56, of Frenchville, downloaded the images and videos on the SD card and computer and didn’t “knowingly” possess the illegal material.
Terrizzi has also been charged in a separate case with possession of child pornography as well as molesting a 10-year-old girl. Terrizzi’s cases have not yet been adjudicated.
Trooper John Sours of the state police special computer investigations unit based in Harrisburg testified that on Oct. 16, he detected a computer was sharing child pornography on BitTorrent file sharing network and the violator was using FrostWire software.
Sours said he was able to download child pornography from the computer and determined the IP (Internet Protocol) address of the computer. He then obtained a search warrant from the service provider, Verizon, and learned the subscriber resided at 509 Keewayden Rd., in Covington Township.
He then sent the information to the regional barracks of the state police for investigation.
Katherine Brown, 72, of Frenchville, testified she is the owner of the residence and is the owner of the internet account. She said Terrizzi is a longtime family friend and he was staying in her spare room for the past couple of years. In late September, Hudgens — a friend of Terrizzi’s — visited and stayed in a tent in the backyard. She said both of them used her internet account and said Hudgens would watch movies in his tent at night on a computer.
When the state police searched her home she said they didn’t find any child pornography on her computer but they seized several of Terrizzi and Hudgens’ computers.
Tpr. Nathan Brown testified that he and several state troopers and two civilian computer experts arrived at the residence to conduct the search warrant on Dec. 20. When they arrived they discovered no one was home in the house but discovered a tent was in the backyard.
When they went to the tent they discovered Hudgens was inside.
Brown said there was an extension cord leading from the house to the tent and they could hear a space heater running inside.
Since it was cold outside he asked Hudgens if he would sit inside his unmarked patrol car and answer some questions and Hudgens agreed. Before he was taken inside Hudgens was patted down and they discovered an SD card in his pocket.
While in the patrol car, Hudgens denied knowing anything about child pornography. He said he had the SD card because Terrizzi would put movies on it for him to watch at night in his tent.
Tpr. Bernard Novak testified that the SD card found on Hudgens contained 4,500 still images and 650 videos depicting child pornography. There was also a file on the desktop of the laptop computer found in Hudgens’ tent labeled “CP” that contained approximately 3,000 images and videos of child pornography.
Shaw showed the jury a sampling of 100 of the photos and videos found on the SD card.
Novak also said the BitTorrent software FrostWire was found on the SD card and on Hudgens’ cell phone.
Shaw then played a video of one of the interviews the state police conducted with Hudgens. During the interview Hudgens initially denies any knowledge of child pornography but eventually admits to seeing the images on the laptop computer, saying they belonged to Terrizzi.
He said Terrizzi brought the computer to him the day before because he was worried his parole officer might find it since he had a meeting with him the next day and the SD card was in the computer.
He said he removed the SD card and put it in his pocket when the police arrived at his tent.
When asked by the state police why he did this Hudgens said, “I was protecting my friend.”
Hudgens also said he knew Terrizzi was a registered sex offender.
Hudgens took the stand in is own defense and during direct questioning by Maines he denied knowing there was child pornography on the SD card or on the laptop computer in his tent. He also said he told the troopers about videos and pictures Terrizzi took of a local girl. He said Terrizzi showed him some videos of the girl on his cell phone.
During cross-examination Shaw questioned him about his denying knowledge of child porn being on the laptop computer. Shaw then played the portion of the interview where Novak asks Hudgens if he knew there was child pornography in the folder labeled CP on the laptop and Hudgens answers yes. When asked how much child pornography was in the folder, Hudgens answers, “It was loaded.”
When asked by Shaw about the discrepancy, Hudgens said his comments were taken out of context.
Hudgens was combative throughout cross examination by Shaw and often made comments that were out of line and was told repeatedly to only answer Shaw’s questions and not give any commentary.
Shaw then recalled Novak to the stand who said Hudgens gave them the information about the local girl in an attempt to strike a deal with the commonwealth. He also said numerous pictures and videos of the local girl being sexually assaulted by Terrizzi were found on the laptop computer in Hudgens’ tent and on the SD card he had in his pocket.
Shaw then showed the jury pictures and videos of the girl.
Both the commonwealth and the defense rested their cases yesterday, and closing statements are scheduled to be heard this morning. Judge Cherry will then instruct the jury on the law before the jury begins its deliberations.