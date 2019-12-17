A DuBois doctor accused of inappropriately prescribing pain medications to two drug addicts got underway before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Henry G. Dela Torre, 70, of DuBois is charged with prohibited acts-prescribing controlled substances, two counts; Medicare fraud, two counts; prohibited acts-prescribing controlled substances, and recklessly endangering another person, two counts.
In his opening statements, Senior Deputy Attorney General Kee Song said Rachel Shumaker and her brother Randal Shumaker were under the care of Dela Torre in 2015 and 2016.
Song said both had severe addictions to opiates, and despite multiple failed drug tests by Rachel Shumaker, Dela Torre continued to prescribe her powerful pain medications like Oxycodone and Fentanyl. Inn August of 2016, Rachel Shumaker was found dead in her apartment in Punxsutawney. A month later, paramedics had to use Narcan to revive her brother who overdosed at the same apartment. Randal Shumaker survived.
Song said Dela Torre had a duty to discontinue prescribing opiates to the Shumakers after he became apparent their drug addictions were out of control.
Song said they had Dela Torre’s medical records of the Shumakers reviewed by a medical expert, who concluded Dela Torre’s care was “below the standard of care for any reasonable physician,” and asked to the jury to convict him on all charges.
However, authorities did not have an autopsy performed on Rachel Shumaker, so the commonwealth is only charging Dela Torre for his treatment of Rachel Shumaker, and not her death.
While the jury was out of the courtroom during a discussion of what evidence the first responders to the scene could present to the jury, Dela Torre’s attorney, Chris Mohney of DuBois, noted that Randal Shumaker is not testifying at the trial because the commonwealth was unable to serve a subpoena on him.
In his opening statement, Mohney said the evidence will show that the Shumakers were difficult cases. He said Rachel Shumaker suffered intense pain from a herniated disk in her back and Randal Shumaker suffered pain as the result of vehicle crash.
He said Dela Torre did not “kick them to the curb” and make them someone else’s problem — instead did his best to treat them.
He said the commonwealth has no evidence that Dela Torre was running a “pill mill” or was selling the prescriptions for money or personal favors.
Mohney said the defense will have a doctor to provide expert testimony on Dela Torre’s care of the Shumakers, and asked jurors not to jump to conclusions before the defense gets a chance to present its case.
Mohney argued that Dela Torre’s actions were not criminal and asked the jury to find him not guilty.
Two of Dela Torre’s nurses, Sarah Armagost and Patty Spicher, testified for the commonwealth. During direct testimony, both women said that Rachel Shumaker failed virtually every drug screening that she was given, but Dela Torre continued to prescribe her opiates.
Song and Senior Deputy Attorney General Jeff Baxter showed the jury Dela Torre’s notes detailing his concern with Rachel Shumaker’s failed drug tests, how he urged her to seek in-patient drug treatment, and repeatedly threatened to stop her prescriptions if she didn’t stop abusing drugs — but he never did stop prescribing her opiates despite her addiction.
However, during cross examination by defense co-counsel Casey White of Pittsburgh, both women testified that Dela Torre cared deeply for his patients and Rachel Shumaker, and believed Dela Torre acted in what he thought was in her best interest.
Attorney Taylor Johnson of Indiana also represents Dela Torre.
Armagost also said Dela Torre was a doctor who tried to treat drug addicted patients rather than cut them off of treatment.
The trial is scheduled to last all week.