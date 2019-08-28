The trial for a Brockway man accused of breaking a woman’s jaw began yesterday before Judge Paul Cherry at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Terrance Sloan, 43, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the first degree; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
In his opening statements, First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo said there is no question the defendant assaulted the victim at her home in DuBois and said in addition to the victim’s testimony, there is an eye witness to the event and surveillance video from the Q-Care facility located across the street.
Sloan’s attorney, Lance Marshall of State College, said his client is innocent and said it was the victim’s boyfriend who committed the assault, not Sloan. He said the victim didn’t seek treatment for her injuries for more than a day after the incident and said the prosecution’s eye witness, Tiffany Campbell, used to date the defendant and is lying about what she saw to get him out of her life.
The victim testified that on Nov. 26 at approximately 7:30 p.m., she was at home on Main Street in DuBois and asleep in her bedroom when she heard someone pounding on the door. When she answered it there were two males, one African-American and one white, and a white female at her door. She said she didn’t know who they were.
The victim said they asked to speak with “Matt.” She said Matt wasn’t there and she got into an argument with the African-American male. The victim said she tried to close the door when the African-American male blocked the door with his foot. She said she then called the African-American male a racial slur and he responded by punching her in the jaw.
She said she fell backwards onto the floor. She said she lost a tooth and could tell that her jaw was broken. She said she began to yell for her boyfriend, who came downstairs and opened the front door, but she wasn’t sure he went outside.
She then walked to the Penn Highlands DuBois emergency department, which is less than a quarter mile away from her home. When asked by Dobo to rate her pain on a scale of 1-10 she said it was a nine.
While at the hospital she said a nurse triaged her and she sat in the waiting room for treatment. After waiting several hours she became frustrated and left. She said she went home, took a bunch of sleeping pills and went to sleep. When she woke up she went back to the hospital. She was diagnosed with having a broken jaw and required surgery. During surgery she lost the rest of her bottom teeth. She also suffered nerve damage in her lower jaw and has numbness in her lower mouth that she will likely have for the rest of her life. She said the numbness makes it difficult to eat or talk for a length of time.
After the incident she couldn’t eat any solid foods for about 10 days and only soft foods for several days after that. She said she still has difficulty eating due to the numbness in her mouth.
The victim said she spoke to the police and gave them a description of her assailant. She described him as a tall black male with short hair.
The police had her perform a photo line up and she recognized the defendant in a photo.
During cross examination, Marshall asked how long she waited until she returned to the hospital. Initially she said about seven hours, but when he said her medical records showed she returned at 5:30 a.m. on the Nov. 27, the victim said she didn’t know how long she waited.
Marshall asked her if she called the police or 911 and the victim said she didn’t, hospital personnel called the police. When he asked her why she didn’t call the police, she said she was more concerned about the pain.
Tiffany Campbell of Stump Creek testified on Nov. 26 that she was with Sloan, and two other people, a male and a female. She said they heard “Matt” was at the victim’s house and they went there to look for him. She said “Matt” owed her money. She said she knew the victim casually because the victim’s brother had dated her sister, but said she wasn’t friends with the victim.
After arriving she said they banged on the door for a while before the victim came out. The victim said Matt wasn’t there, and the victim and Sloan exchanged words and the victim called Sloan a racial slur and Sloan responded by punching her in the mouth. The victim fell inside and began yelling for her boyfriend.
The four of them then ran off the porch. The victim’s boyfriend came outside and confronted Sloan, and Sloan challenged him to a fight and the boyfriend backed down.
During cross examination by Marshall, Campbell said she and Sloan were dating and living together at the time of the incident; she was pregnant and believed Sloan was the father. Campbell said she didn’t know the child wasn’t Sloan’s until the child was born and the child was caucasian.
She said she broke off her relationship with Sloan because he was verbally abusive.
Sgt. Randall Young and Officer Zayne Rhed of the DuBois City Police Department testified on their investigation, their interviews with the victim and the surveillance video recovered from Q-Care.
Dobo showed the jury the surveillance video but it wasn’t visible from the courtroom gallery.
The trial is expected to wrap up today.