A Treasure Lake man who is accused of going on a violent rampage inside the Treasure Lake Lodge was sent to a state prison to receive a 60-day psychological evaluation by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Sentencing Court.
Richie Aaron Taylor, 46, was prepared to plead guilty to burglary, a felony of the first degree; aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 27, two Sandy Township Police officers were dispatched to the Lakeview Lodge for an active assault.
Police found Taylor in the main food preparation area covered in blood standing in a fighting posture. Taylor was ordered at Taser point to put his hands behind his back but he refused and continued to be in a fighting posture.
Taylor yelled and fought with police and refused to obey commands. He was struggling and kicking with police officers and kicked an officer in the leg.
Taylor’s pockets were also bulging with items and they were close by his hands, so police deployed a Taser and were able to gain control and handcuff him. Inside his pockets police found two bottles of beer that he had stolen from the bar.
Police also detected the strong odor of alcohol coming from Taylor.
Taylor was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for an evaluation.
Police spoke to the chef, who was assaulted by Taylor. The chef said the business was closed when Taylor entered the bar. The lights were off and no bartenders or waitresses were inside. Taylor entered the bar and began to consume alcohol and smashed more than a dozen liquor bottles onto the floor and knocked the cash register off the counter top and destroyed the bar area.
He then stuffed several bottles of beer into his pockets and walked back to the kitchen area. The chef said he was cleaning the deep fryers when Taylor entered and threw a beer bottle at him. The beer bottle struck him in the head and fell into the deep fryer.
The chef said Taylor then attacked him punching him in the nose several times.
Another witness said Taylor then pulled the chef’s shirt over his head and was attempting to strangle him with his hands. The witness said she tried to get Taylor to release his grip on the chef’s neck but failed. She then called 911.
First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo said none of the victims suffered injuries in the attack. He said the aggravated assault charge was filed because it was an assault on a police officer.
The recommendation from the probation department was for Taylor to receive a minimum of 11.5 months in jail, with the location of his incarceration being up to the judge.
Taylor asked Ammerman not to send him to state prison and wanted to serve his time in the county jail. Taylor said he suffers from a number of mental health issues and at the time was not on any medication. Taylor said he has a new medication regime and is doing much better.
Taylor apologized and said he is embarrassed and humiliated by his actions.
Taylor’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said his client has been diagnosed with a number of mental health disorders at the state prison hospital in Torrance.
Taylor’s mother and aunt spoke at the hearing and said Taylor has suffered from psychological problems for years and said it is difficult in Pennsylvania to get him proper medical treatment for his issues.
Ammerman said this is a national problem and said in recent years he has seen a significant increase in the number of defendants who have significant mental health issues in the court system.
But Ammerman said he has to look at both sides in this case and has to consider the victims who were at the lodge. Ammerman ordered Taylor to undergo a 60-day psychological evaluation at a state prison.