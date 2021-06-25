Logan James Nowak, 21, of Treasure Lake, who is accused of selling cocaine to an undercover agent, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Nowak is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; criminal use of a communication facility, felony of the third degree; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Officer Elliott Neeper of the Lawrence Township Police Department was working with agents with the attorney general’s Drug Task Force when an agent with the assistance of a confidential informant set up a controlled buy of cocaine with Nowak by calling him on his cell phone.
On Dec. 9, 2019, the CI and undercover agent met Nowak at a residence in Treasure Lake. Neeper, Officer Zachary Cowan of the Lawrence Township Police and another agent provided surveillance while the other undercover agent and the CI went into the home.
The undercover agent provided Nowak with $350 in cash for 4.25 grams cocaine.
The suspected drugs were sent to the state police Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing and it verified it was cocaine.
Nowak is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.
The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell II. No attorney was listed for Nowak.