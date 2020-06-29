Zachary Douglas Tibbens, 24, of Clearfield pleaded guilty to strangling and assaulting a woman and was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Sentencing Court.
Tibbens was sentenced to serve three months to two years in state prison consecutive to his sentence for a probation violation in March.
Last April, Tibbens’ probation was revoked and he was resentenced to serve 18 months to five years in state prison, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Cherry also noted that this is a domestic violence case and Tibbens is now prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and must turn over all firearms and firearm licenses to the sheriff’s department within 24 hours.
Tibbens pleaded guilty to the charges of strangulation and simple assault, which are misdemeanors of the second degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and unlawful restraint-risks serious bodily injury, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 26, at 3:26 p.m. a pedestrian walking his dog along Turnpike Avenue reported he heard a woman screaming for help out a window at a residence along Turnpike Avenue.
He said the woman was yelling “get off me” and he heard a male yelling “what did I do.”
When he looked at the window he saw the blinds being thrown around.
Clearfield Borough Police responded to the residence but no one answered the door.
About 4:18 p.m. a female called 911 to report additional information on the incident.
The caller said she was contacted by her friend who told her Tibbens forced his way in and physically assaulted her. He then wouldn’t allow her to leave the residence or let her answer the door when police arrived.
Tibbens was represented at the hearing by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Tibbens participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing.