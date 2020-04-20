Zachary Tibbens, 24, of Clearfield was given to a lengthy state prison sentence for violating his probation yesterday by Judge Paul Cherry at Revocation Court.
Tibbens was on probation for an April 2018 guilty plea to aggravated assault. Additionally, he is facing new charges for allegedly assaulting and strangling a female on March 26.
Last Wednesday, Tibbens waived his right to a preliminary hearing on those charges which include criminal trespass, strangulation and disorderly conduct, according to a previous article in The Progress.
As a result of the new charges, Cherry revoked Tibbens’ probation and re-sentenced him for aggravated assault and retail theft to serve of 18 months to five years in state prison.
Tibbens’ defense attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said Tibbens is admitting to the violation but asked that Tibbens be sentenced to the Clearfield County Jail.
The April of 2018 conviction was for an incident where a Clearfield Borough police officer was stabbed by an uncapped syringe when patting down Tibbens during a 2017 arrest. Tibbens had failed to notify the police officer of the syringe being in his pocket after being asked by the police officer if he had anything that would injure him during the putdown.
Tibbens at that time was sentenced to serve six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation, according to a previous article in The Progress.