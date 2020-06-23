Three Clearfield teens were arrested for a burglary plot to steal firearms.
Clearfield Borough Police have arrested and charged three teens — Alexander Robert Frantz, 18, and Mason Ryan Warren, 18, are incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail; Clayton Thomas Francis Brown, 18, is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Friday, Assistant Chief Nathan Curry of the Clearfield Borough Police Department received information that the three suspects were planning to break into a Woodland Road residence with a plan to steal three pistols during the night.
The three were then going to “shoot up” a residence in Curwensville.
The owner of the home, who was the father of Warren’s girlfriend, was to be out of state.
Curry contacted the owner, who confirmed that the three suspects did not have permission to be in his home.
Police also had information that Warren had an illegal handgun with its serial number scratched off.
Clearfield Borough Police put surveillance on the home and they reported seeing three males walking toward the residence. A male then went onto the back porch causing the motion light to go on.
The three males later left, but after several minutes, they returned and went to the front of the residence, causing that motion light to switch on.
A male then went to the side of the residence and police saw a light switch on inside the home. Someone then opened the rear door and the other two males began to approach the residence. That is when the police closed in on the residence.
Curry was stationed outside of the back door when Frantz exited the door. Curry then displayed his duty weapon and ordered Frantz to show his hands. Frantz turned and ran back inside the home. Curry pursued and Frantz exited out a window. He was captured by two other police officers.
Brown and Warren were also captured in the front of the home. Warren was found with a pistol in his waistband and its serial number had been ground off.
The three were taken to the police station where they were each interviewed individually.
Warren said he purchased the firearm from someone in the Altoona area. He said the gun didn’t have a magazine so he had to order one.
Warren admitted he conspired with the other two males to break into the home and steal a firearm. Once at the residence, Warren said he didn’t want to go in because it belonged to his new girlfriend, so he agreed to be the lookout.
Warren also admitted to receiving approximately one pound of marijuana, cartridges and marijuana pens through the mail from places like California and New Mexico. He said the $160 in his wallet is from proceeds from the sale of the items. He said there would be some paraphernalia and approximately 10 grams of marijuana in his apartment and offered to have police search it.
When interviewed, Frantz said Warren told them about the guns and Frantz said he suggested that he would enter through the dog door and open the door for the other two. But Frantz said none of them could fit through the dog door.
They then saw a vehicle and got scared and decided to leave. He said they walked down the road but decided to come back. Frantz said he couldn’t get through the rear door so he walked around the house and found an open window.
Frantz entered the window and opened the door for the other two.
He said they went to the residence to get guns but they didn’t know how many. He said the plan was for Warren to sell the guns but Frantz admitted he told the other two that he wasn’t going to do the crime unless he got a gun from it.
Frantz also admitted to selling marijuana he bought from Warren and there were messages on his phone describing the sale of marijuana. Frantz said in his residence there would be a glass jar containing marijuana, a digital scale, some pipes and some other items of paraphernalia. Frantz’ residence was searched and the items were found.
Warren is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; possess firearm with manufacture number altered, etc., conspiracy-criminal trespass, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, all of which are felonies of the second degree; and firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony of the third degree.
Brown is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree.
Frantz is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, and theft by unlawful taking, felonies of the second degree; and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree.