Rockview-based state police are investigating an incident where several suspected stolen electronic devices and jewelry were retrieved from a property on the 4700-block of South Eagle Valley Road, Huston Township, Centre County.
According to the police report, Summer Don Weitoish, 22, of Osceola Mills, Samuel Jordan Bonsell, 30, of Beccaria, and Shawn Michael Moriarity, 40, of Clearfield, have each been charged with Possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property — including a 2020 Jeep Cherokee stolen in Altoona last month.
All three are currently housed in the Centre County Jail, with Weitoish and Bonsell on $200,000 straight bail. Moriarity’s bail was denied.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for all three on Feb. 17 at the Centre County Courthouse, Bellefonte.
Over 50 cell phones, laptops, tablets, jewelry and other electronic devices have been recovered that are suspected to be stolen. Police said if the owners would like to claim any of the suspected stolen items, to contact Cpl. JR Pollick at the Rockview station at 814-355-7545.
Police ask owners provide specific details about the items are attempting to claim — such as specific serial numbers, colors, brands, markings, background photos, etc. Photo evidence to verify any of the items can also be used.