A Philipsburg woman had her vehicle stolen while packing her Thanksgiving Day dinner ended up having a happy ending courtesy of the state police.
According to the Clearfield based state police, at a 60-year-old Philipsburg woman was at her residence along the Troy Hawk Run Highway in Morris Township 11:41 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
She had her vehicle running/warming up and she was in the process of loading their Thanksgiving meal into the vehicle.
The victim was going back to the vehicle when she noticed the vehicle was no longer in its driveway and saw it driving away towards Sheetz in Philipsburg.
However, police later recovered the vehicle and returned it to the victim. The suspect found in possession of the SUV was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail.