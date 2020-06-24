Three Clearfield teens involved in a plot to break into a home and steal firearms waived their rights to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Alexander Robert Frantz, 18, and Mason Ryan Warren, 18, and Clayton Thomas Francis Brown, 18, are accused of breaking into a home in an attempt to steal some firearms. Frantz entered the home through the window and opened the door to let the other two inside. Earlier, the Clearfield Borough Police Department received a tip on the plot and had the home under surveillance and the three suspects were arrested on scene outside of the home.
The victim was the father of Warren’s girlfriend, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Warren was also found in possession of an illegal handgun with its serial number scratched off.
The three were taken to the police station where they were each interviewed individually.
Warren said he purchased the firearm from someone in the Altoona area and admitted he conspired with the other two males to break into the home and steal a firearm.
Warren also admitted to receiving approximately one pound of marijuana, cartridges and marijuana pens through the mail from places like California and New Mexico. He said the $160 in his wallet is from proceeds from the sale of the items. He said there would be some paraphernalia and approximately 10 grams of marijuana in his apartment and offered to have police search it.
Frantz also admitted to selling marijuana he bought from Warren and there were messages on his phone describing the sale of marijuana. Frantz said in his residence there would be a glass jar containing marijuana, a digital scale, some pipes and some other items of paraphernalia. Frantz’ residence was searched and the items were found.
Warren is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; possess firearm with manufacture number altered, etc., conspiracy-criminal trespass, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, all of which are felonies of the second degree; and firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony of the third degree.
Brown is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree.
Frantz is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, and theft by unlawful taking, felonies of the second degree; and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Frantz and Warren are incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail; Brown is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.