Elizabeth J. Evans, 19, of Clearfield, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday for assaulting a corrections officers and a probation officer.
Evans pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; aggravated harassment by prisoner, felony of the third degree, three counts; simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree, two counts of disorcerly conduct, misdemeanor of the third degree, two counts; and harassment a summary offense. She was sentenced to a total of 15 months to six years at SCI-Muncy.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense could not agree to a minimum sentence leaving it up to the presiding judge.
“I am sentencing Evans to state prison because a probation officer and several corrections officers were assaulted as a result of her actions,” Cherry said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause issued by Clearfield Borough Police, on Dec. 2, Evans was meeting with her female probation officer at the Clearfield County Courthouse. After the meeting was complete, Evans remained seated in the office and the probation officer told Evans she could leave and directed her to go ahead. Evans told her she wanted to walk behind her but the probation officer said she doesn’t like having people walking behind her so she needed to go first. Evans then stood up and shoved her into a large wooded bookshelf.
The two struggled and during the scuffle, Evans bit the probation officer on the arm. The probation officer was wearing a coat but the bite went through the coat, leaving a red mark on her right forearm.
The probation officer yelled for assistance. Other probation officers arrived and handcuffed Evans but she continued to bite and kick at probation officers. During transport to the jail, Evans attempted to spit on probation officers but was unsuccessful due to the cage separating the front and back seats.
And on Dec 11, Evans was at the Clearfield County Courthouse for a court proceeding when Evans complained to a corrections officer that her leg shackles were bothering her. The corrections officer had her sit down and began to adjust the shackles when she slipped them off, threw herself on the floor and began kicking and screaming.
Two other corrections officers came over to assist but she continued to resist and spit on one of the corrections officers, hitting him in the ear, neck and shoulder.
She had to be completely restrained and removed from the courtroom by jail staff.
Warden Greg Collins of the Clearfield County Jail informed Lawrence Township Police that there were two other incidents at the jail involving Evans on Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 when she had outbursts and spit on jail staff.
Evans was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office and the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.