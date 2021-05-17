Ronald Pinto, 18, of Wallaceton, who participated in the robbery of a Walmart employee, accepted a guilty plea and was sentenced to jail yesterday by Judge Paul Cherry, yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Cherry sentenced Pinto to serve a total of six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus four years of probation consecutive to the prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to robbery, and conspiracy-robbery, both of which are felonies of the third degree; terroristic threats, misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault, misdemeanor of the third degree and harassment a summary offense.
Cherry also ordered Pinto to pay $529 in restitution to the victim, pay a $735 in fines plus court costs, and to perform community service to pay off the victim as soon as possible.
Pinto, along with Jonathan P. Pennington, 20, of Clearfield, and Michael Young, 19, of Morrisdale, participated in the robbery of a Walmart employee on Oct. 23, according to a previous article in The Progress.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 23, Pinto met the victim at Riverview Bank in Curwensville. Pinto then drove to Irwin Park where Young and Pennington got in Pinto’s truck. Pennington and Young then assaulted and threatened the victim and drove to Walmart where they used his bank card to purchase $120 in merchandise. They also took him to the service desk to get him to withdraw money from his paycheck early. Sensing something was wrong, Walmart employees put the victim behind the counter and called police.
As a part of the plea, Pinto was to cooperate fully in the prosecution of the other two defendants.
Pennington pleaded guilty to similar charges and last month was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years in state prison by Cherry and Young pleaded guilty and last March was sentenced by Cherry to serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years in state prison.
Pinto was represented by court appointed attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsvillse; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.