Miles Andrew Baron, 19, of Clearfield, who is accused of using a check from a closed account to purchase a motorcycle, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 26, Lawrence Township Police Department was contacted by an official with Carns Equipment who said Baron purchased a Kawasaki Vulcan valued at $8,067 and paid for it using a check and drove the motorcycle from the lot.
The bank later informed Carns Equipment that the account had been closed. Police also determined that Baron did not have a class M driver’s license and his Class C license was suspended.
Chief Douglas Clark responded to Baron’s residence along Turnpike Avenue and located the motorcyle and contacted Carns Equipment to reposses the motorcycle.
He also contacted Baron who promised to pay what he owed, which he failed to do.
Despite recovering the motorcycle, Carns Equipment said that Baron drove the motorcycle more than 100 miles and it would now have to be sold as used.
The estimated loss to Carns Equipment is $4,033.
Baron is charged with theft by deception-false impression, a felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony of the third degree; bad checks, misdemeanor of the first degree; and driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving without a license, both of which are summary offenses.
Baron is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. He was represented at the hearing by attorney Chris Pentz of the Public Defender’s Office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Roy E. Cross II.