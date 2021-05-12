A Frenchville teen who entered a home and stole vehicle while intoxicated waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris, yesterday at Centralized Court.
Corbin Irwin Turner, 18, of Frenchville is charged by the Lawrence Township Police Department with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass, all of which are felonies of the third degree; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree; DUI, an ungraded misdemeanor and purchase alcohol by minor, an summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 28, the victim reported that an unknown male walked into her father’s home along Flegal Road.
She said the male appeared to be disoriented and said the male was rambling on about how he was told to come to the home and look for someone.
The male then took off his shoes and began making himself at home.
He then walked outside, got into her vehicle and left. The victim said she had left the keys in the car.
The victim then followed male in another vehicle and called the police.
Lawrence Township Police Department was dispatched to the area and Clearfield Borough Police were dispatched to assist.
The victim followed the stolen vehicle into Clearfield where it pulled behind Sheetz in Clearfield Borough. The victim blocked the suspect in with her vehicle. He then exited the vehicle and ran into a shed. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township police arrived on scene and took Turner into custody.
Turner had mud on his hands and knees and he appeared to be intoxicated and was placed into a patrol car.
Turner was interviewed in the patrol vehicle by Officer Elliott Neeper of the Lawrence Township Police Department. Turner said he was out drinking with friends at a camp the night before when he got mad at them and walked away. Turner said he fell asleep along the road and woke up in a car.
He said he then walked into the victim’s home because he thought he knew who the owners were. When asked by police who he thought lived there, Turner gave a random name. Turner said he thought the vehicle was his. Police asked if his vehicle was a Chevrolet Cruz, he said no it was a Jeep.
Turner was then taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw.
Turner is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
He was represented at the preliminary hearing by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell.