Scott Howard Lee Robison, 36, of Clearfield, who is accused of breaking into Pennsylvania Grain Processing ethanol plant in Clearfield had his supervised bail revoked after admitting to using methamphetamine.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Monday revoked Robison’s supervised bail and reset it at $75,000 monetary.
According to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, on March 12, Robison reported to the courthouse to meet with his probation officer as required. When he went through courthouse security he placed a syringe in the bin when asked to empty his pockets.
He was asked by probation if he was using any illegal drugs and he admitted to using methamphetamine.
During the hearing Monday, Robison asked if he could be sent to in-patient drug rehabilitation. However, Ammerman said that would be difficult since he is still in the pre-trial stage and rehab is usually given to those who have already been sentenced.
Robison is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail and participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing. The county is not transporting defendants to the courthouse due to the COVID-19 emergency.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Sept. 8 at 8:19 p.m., Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to Bigler Avenue and E. 8th Street for a report of a male who had jumped into an elderly female’s vehicle and was last seen running toward the PGP ethanol plant.
Upon arrival, a witness flagged down police and reported that Robison was in a white pickup truck belonging to another male and was inside the ethanol plant.
Police located Robison inside the fenced in area of the ethanol plant and he was banging his head off the steering wheel, causing the horn to go off.
Robison’s motions were also twitchy and jerky as police handcuffed him.
Police asked Robison if he used any illegal substances and Robison said he used methamphetamine.
Robison was unable to stand or walk on his own and was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
While in the ambulance Robison began yelling, “They are going to shoot and stab me” and “Officer, shoot them, they are coming after me.”
Upon arrival at the hospital, Robison had to be restrained by several police officers and hospital staff.
Police returned to the ethanol plant and discovered Robison had ransacked the break room. Food, dishes, pots and pans, were found scattered about and the cabinets were open and Robison ripped off a heavy duty doorknob off a door. Robison’s sneaker was also found on the floor.
Robison also entered a pickup truck and rummaged through the glove box.
Police spoke to the two witnesses who flagged them down outside of the ethanol plant.
They said Robison entered a female’s vehicle while she was cleaning it and tried to put it into gear, but couldn’t because the vehicle was turned off.
Robison then exited the car and went into the middle of Bigler Avenue and began directing traffic.
He then jumped the fence at the PGP factory and got into a white pickup truck.
Robison is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass-break into structure, a felony of the third degree; defiant trespass, and four counts disorderly conduct, all of which are misdemeanors of the third degree; and public drunkenness or similar conduct, a summary offense.