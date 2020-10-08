The Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld the lengthy prison sentences of three Munson men who sexually abused animals and endangered the welfare of a child.
In April 2019, Marc Thomas Measnikoff, 36, Matthew Joseph Brubaker, 34, and Terry James Wallace, 42, pled guilty to endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and 730 counts of sexual intercourse with an animal, misdemeanor of the second degree, and 730 counts of cruelty to animals, a summary offense.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense could not agree on a minimum sentence, leaving the sentence to the discretion of the presiding judge. Judge Paul Cherry sentenced them in the aggravated range to serve a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 41 years in state prison.
In their appeal, the three men argued the sentence was improper and did not take into account their needs or the protection of the public.
However, the Superior Court disagreed and ruled that Cherry did not abuse his discretion in sentencing the three men.
The Superior Court released its decision on Wednesday.
According to previous articles in The Progress, in 2018 state troopers received information from a juvenile male living at the residence who reported the three defendants were having sexual relations with various animals.
The child said he had been living at the residence for about four or five years.
The juvenile said he lived with one defendant in a camper and the two other defendants lived together in another camper on the other side of the property. He reported to authorities that he lived in deplorable conditions, including having to collect rain water to take a shower and having a very limited supply of food, mostly canned.
There was allegedly no electricity or restrooms on the property.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 18, 2018, the State Police Cert Team served a search warrant on the property, at which time the defendants were taken into custody.
During a search of the property, a large volume of homemade videos were seized, along with recording equipment and cameras.