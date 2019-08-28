Michael Alexander Stokes, 51, of Curwensville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court at the Clearfield County Jail in front of Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland.
Stokes has been charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; simple assault and resisting arrest, both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree and harassment, a summary offense for the incident.
On Aug. 7, Stokes was in Centralized Court for a bail hearing after a woman accused him of assaulting her.
At the time, Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris revoked his unsecured bail and reset it at $25,000 monetary. That upset Stokes, who said he couldn’t afford to post bail and stated the jail would not pay for all of his psychiatric medications.
Stokes then overturned two tables in the courtroom and shoved Morris. Police officers in attendance eventually tased Stokes and he was taken to the ground following a brief struggle.
Stokes is incarcerated in CCJ on the original $25,000 monetary bail for the alleged assault, as well as an additional $5,000 monetary bail for the Aug. 7 charges. A formal arraignment is slated for Sept. 18.