The preliminary hearing for Michael A. Stokes, 51, of Curwensville, who is accused of assaulting a judge and overturning tables during Centralized Court at the Clearfield County Jail, was continued one week.
Stokes has been charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; simple assault and resisting arrest, both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree and harassment, a summary offense for the incident.
On Aug. 7, Stokes was in court for a bail hearing at the jail after a woman accused Stokes of assaulting her.
Stokes admitted to assaulting the woman, but became agitated after District Judge Michael Morris revoked his unsecured bail and reset it at $25,000 monetary.
Stokes said he couldn’t afford to post bail and said the jail wouldn’t pay for all of his psychiatric medications.
He then overturned a table and pushed Morris. Stokes then overturned another table.
Arresting Clearfield-based State Police Trooper Emerson Miller deployed his Taser, but it didn’t appear to affect Stokes.
Several police officers and troopers then rushed Stokes and took him to the ground and placed him in a jail cell following a brief struggle.
The hearing was continued one week because the arresting officer was not available.
Stokes’ attorney, Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office, said it is unusual for an officer of the court, Judge Morris, to be a victim of a crime and it raises some conflict of interest issues.
Pentz said the public defender’s office asked the court to appoint a private attorney to represent Stokes because of social connections between Morris and attorneys in the public defender’s office, but President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman ruled there wasn’t a conflict of interest in the public defender’s office and declined to name court-appointed counsel.
Pentz also said it could raise conflict of interest issues in the district attorney’s office because an assistant district attorney is a potential witness in the case.
Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell said there were numerous people in the room and doesn’t know if that person’s testimony would be necessary. Mikesell also he spoke with District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. who said he doesn’t believe there is a conflict of interest in the office.
Stokes remains incarcerated in CCJ on the original $25,000 monetary bail and $5,000 monetary bail for the latest charges.