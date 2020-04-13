The state Department of Corrections notified Clearfield County yesterday morning that it will not be accepting any inmates at its prisons for two weeks.
In a letter to the county, Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel said the move was made because it is anticipated the state will see a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Our posture is to ‘defend in place’ quarantining the entire system and trying to stop the spread inside facilities,” Wetzel said.
In turn, Clearfield County is discontinuing any transfers into the Clearfield County Jail from other correctional institutions.
Wetzel also recommended all county jails discontinue transfers between county jails.
Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell said the move likely will only have a small impact on the number of inmates at the Clearfield County Jail, assuming it isn’t extended past April 25.
“This announcement likely will have little impact on the jail,” Bell said.
He said fortunately the jail just had a large contingent of male inmates transferred to state prison and only two female inmates who were scheduled to be transferred to SCI-Muncy had their transportation ended.
Bell said the inmate population in the county is down significantly since the COVID-19 emergency. Currently there are about 100 inmates at the jail.
Prior to the COVID-19 the county often had 190 or so inmates incarcerated with 20 to 30 of them being housed in the Jefferson County Jail because of lack of space at the Clearfield County Jail, according to previous articles in The Progress.
Bell said the moves won’t affect arrests and incarcerations. If someone gets picked up on a warrant or is arrested by police they will still be housed in the jail.